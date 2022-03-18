J-10C evaluation according to Retired officers from Pakistan Airforce

– INDIAN AIR FORCE NUMERICALLY SUPERIOR​

Retired officers from the Pakistan Air Force evaluated the features of the J-10Cs and how this would affect the country's air power capacity to the AA correspondent.Retired Major General and military analyst Shahzad Chaudri pointed out that the J-10Cs will fill the capacity gap of the PAF for high altitude, long range, powerful and deadly air engagement, and evaluated that these aircraft will provide critical first-fire capability against current threats.Retired Colonel Sultan Muhammed Hali also evaluated that Pakistan's procurement of J-10Cs from China was not a reaction to India's purchase of Rafale fighter jets from France, and reminded that the country has been searching for new fighter jets since 2015.Stating that the J-10Cs have AESA radar and more advanced weapons such as the PL-15 long-range air-to-air missile, Hali said, “The J-10C performs close to the Rafale fighter jet (supplied by India from France) and is operated by Pakistan Air Force. It gives the Force an edge over existing aircraft in its fleet.” said.Stating that the Indian Air Force (IAF) has always had a superior advantage over Pakistan numerically, Hali pointed out that the Indian Air Force ranks fourth in the world after the USA, Russia and China with over 170,000 personnel and 1500 aircraft.Hali, however, stated that India has a rate of 1.5 pilots per aircraft and pointed out that this rate corresponds to 2.5 pilots per aircraft in Pakistan.Noting that India's aircraft fleet is at its lowest point since 1970, Hali reminded that the IAF has a fleet of 28 aircraft.According to the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) 2021 data, the Pakistan Air Force has over 70,000 personnel and over 970 aircraft.Hali stated that the Rafale, which India supplied from France, has a length of 15.27 meters and a wingspan of 10.8 meters, while the J-10C has a length of 15.49 meters and a wingspan of 9.75 meters.Pointing out that the curb weight of the J-10C is 8,850 kilograms and the Rafale is 9,850 kilograms in terms of thrust, weight and range, Hali said that although Rafale is 1 ton heavier in the empty state, it is larger from the two engines. He said he had a propulsion.Hali stated that Rafale has a range of 3,700 kilometers and that the J-10C has a range of 1850 kilometers, while the J-10C reaches a speed of 2 thousand 400 kilometers per hour, while Rafale can reach a maximum speed of 1912 kilometers. .Evaluating that the J-10C is superior to Rafale in terms of speed, climb rate and operational altitude, Hali said, “The maximum take-off weight of the J-10C is 19.3 tons. This is much better than the F-16 and JF-17 warplanes Pakistan has. However, the J-10C is below Rafale's 24.5-ton take-off weight.” said.