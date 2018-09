再赴泰国战“鹰狮”,这支歼-10部队能否连战连捷并不重要

领导见个面倒是气氛不错

相比“鹰狮”,歼-11虽然载弹量大、留空时间长,但航电和中距导弹的性能短板也很明显,加上电战吊舱之类装备应用的限制,在超视距空战中确实没有优势可言

按照这个逻辑,2015年在呵叻基地,泰国空军就该拿出日常驻扎该基地的1联队F-16嘛!把素叻他尼基地7联队的“鹰狮”弄来算啥?诈骗!

这批歼-10A虽然是“二手货”,但也经历了“战斗力提升套件4”升级,除雷达性能小幅改进之外,自卫电子战能力也有明显提升

虽说在“鹰击-2015”中,苏-27/歼-11的表现难免受累于航电武器的技术差距,但真要是打仗可不能找客观理由。所以总体打得不好看,大家从上到下还是很介意的

用“强敌风味”十足的新大纲培训的飞行员,和强敌亲手帮助培训的飞行员PK,这个可以有

萨瓦迪卡布(你好),兄弟请看招!最近几次出国,歼-10飞行员普遍把这身装具给披挂上了

The leaders have a good atmosphere.

Compared with JAS-39, although the J-11 has a large amount of bombs and a long period of time, the shortcomings of avionics and medium-range missiles are also obvious, and the restrictions on the application of equipment such as electric warfare pods are There is really no advantage in the over-the-horizon air battle.

According to this logic, at the base of the Nakhon Ratchasima base in 2015, the Thai Air Force should take out the 1st team F-16 that is stationed at the base every day! What is JAS-39 of the 7th Wing of the Surat Thani base? Fraud!

Although the J-10A is a "second-hand goods", it has also undergone the "combat power upgrade kit 4" upgrade. In addition to the small improvement in radar performance, the self-defense electronic warfare capability has also improved significantly.

Although in the "Eagle Strike-2015", the performance of the Su-27/J-11 is difficult to avoid the technical gap involving the avionics weapon, but if you are fighting, you can't find an objective reason. So the overall performance is not good, everyone is very mindful from top to bottom.

Pilots trained with a new outline of "strong enemy flavor", and pilots who have helped the training with strong enemies, this can have

Sawadhi Kabu (hello), brothers please look at the move! Recently, I have been abroad, and the J-10 pilots have generally put this body on their clothes.

It seems that I have a bit of a big understanding of the low-key of the "Eagle Strike" exercise propaganda: this accidentally caused the J-10 wave of advertising, how to promote the sales of FC-1...