Google Translate

The leaders have a good atmosphere.

Compared with JAS-39, although the J-11 has a large amount of bombs and a long period of time, the shortcomings of avionics and medium-range missiles are also obvious, and the restrictions on the application of equipment such as electric warfare pods are There is really no advantage in the over-the-horizon air battle.

According to this logic, at the base of the Nakhon Ratchasima base in 2015, the Thai Air Force should take out the 1st team F-16 that is stationed at the base every day! What is JAS-39 of the 7th Wing of the Surat Thani base? Fraud!

Although the J-10A is a "second-hand goods", it has also undergone the "combat power upgrade kit 4" upgrade. In addition to the small improvement in radar performance, the self-defense electronic warfare capability has also improved significantly.

Although in the "Eagle Strike-2015", the performance of the Su-27/J-11 is difficult to avoid the technical gap involving the avionics weapon, but if you are fighting, you can't find an objective reason. So the overall performance is not good, everyone is very mindful from top to bottom.

Pilots trained with a new outline of "strong enemy flavor", and pilots who have helped the training with strong enemies, this can have

Sawadhi Kabu (hello), brothers please look at the move! Recently, I have been abroad, and the J-10 pilots have generally put this body on their clothes.

It seems that I have a bit of a big understanding of the low-key of the "Eagle Strike" exercise propaganda: this accidentally caused the J-10 wave of advertising, how to promote the sales of FC-1...