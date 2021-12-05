What's new

J 10 CP is really a good Enough to Counter Rafale and S 400

Guys there are some facts we blindly ignore as patwaris

If j 10 brings same weapon package as thunder the major difference wont be much and russian engine do not produce enogh power to let AESA radar of J 10 work at its full potential

Only. Difference is
Better manuverability
Carry more missiles

For me its not enough

India have signed a deal to upgrade all rafales to F4 varient standard which has better protection with dummy target to save it self from imminent destruction

Rafale has better instantaneous turn rate than j 10
J 10 has some major flaws
 
I dont agree paf made a right choice it is a panic tion

We should have thoight of gripens in small numbers
Gripen had worlds best EW suits

And complimented with Erieye AWACS in paf

Not a wise choice
Path-Finder said:
I have faith in PAF.
Good but there should be sense

Paf did failed in kargil by not buying bvr missiles on time but india did this is why india bombed tiger hill our jets could not stopped them due to bvr with mirages

We lost it we lost ASW atlantique also

Accept the facts. Dont put faith blindly

Fact is there r some weaknesses which ignored

I have faith on ALLAH but dosent. Mean i do nothing
J 10 against sukhois and mirages will do better but rafale dont have chance
 
I think psf wasting time and money on un necesary things guy in video mentioned beautyfully weknesses which are very genuine
 
