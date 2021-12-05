J 10 CP is really a good Enough to Counter Rafale and S 400

Super Falcon
- Jul 3, 2008
Guys there are some facts we blindly ignore as patwaris
If j 10 brings same weapon package as thunder the major difference wont be much and russian engine do not produce enogh power to let AESA radar of J 10 work at its full potential
Only. Difference is
Better manuverability
Carry more missiles
For me its not enough
India have signed a deal to upgrade all rafales to F4 varient standard which has better protection with dummy target to save it self from imminent destruction
Rafale has better instantaneous turn rate than j 10
J 10 has some major flaws
