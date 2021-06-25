Izumo: A helicopter destroyer or an aircraft carrier?

Two ships are officially designated as helicopter destroyers. But are they helicopter destroyers or aircraft carriers? There is a reason why Japan prefers to use helicopter destroyer definition The biggest Japanese warship since the Second World War, the Izumo-class, is one of the most important symbols of the change in the Asia-Pacific region. However, due to its constitution, Japan cannot have an offensive weapon system such as an aircraft carrier.
For modern weapon systems, it is always hard to find a solid mission definition. It is because they can conduct both offensive and defensive duties. For example, a destroyer is an escort ship. Its mission definition is to protect the fleet. But current destroyers have an offensive capability that is much greater than the Second World War battlecruisers.
It could not be said that an aircraft carrier is just an offensive system and a single type of naval vessel. There are many subtypes of it. With its supercarriers, the USA can rule the seas and conduct operations against any nations overseas.
The medium-type aircraft carriers of China, the UK, France, and Russia are competent. But they can control only some areas, and they are not a real threat for many countries. The small aircraft carriers are an ideal platform for anti-submarine warfare duties, supporting multi-national operations, or fighting against countries with limited military capability.
So, the Izumo-class can be defined as an aircraft carrier rather than a helicopter destroyer. Still, its offensive capabilities cannot be compared to the aircraft carriers of the USA, the UK, China, and Russia.
A view of Izumo (JMSDF image)
