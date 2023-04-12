Iwo Jima: The Graveyard for over 24,000 Men

Thetook place from February 19 to March 26, 1945, and was one of the bloodiest battles of WW2 in the Pacific. The U.S. objective was to gain control of the island so that it could launch aircraft from there that would reach as far as Japan. However, the Japanese defenders, entrenched in an elaborate tunnel system, resisted fiercely, and it took 36 days for the U.S. to finally gain control of the island.The Battle of Iwo Jima resulted in major casualties on both sides. Over 6,800 U.S. troops were killed in WW2, while nearly all 22,000 Japanese defenders died. The battle during WW2 was also the site of the famous photograph of six U.S. Marines raising the American flag on the summit of. This photo became a symbol of the courage and sacrifice of U.S. soldiers in World War II.