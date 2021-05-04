IWI USA Releases Generation II of Galil ACE - Credit: Ryan Ogborn
IWI USA released today a new version of its popular Galil ACE, the GEN II. This latest configuration is reportedly born to bring to the successful model improvement based on collecting user feedback. Indeed it brings to the table a few new features that most users will definitely appreciate. Let’s see in a bit more detail.
As you can tell by the photos, the second generation of the Galil ACE ditches the round, short, handguard with plastic covers and adopts more aggressive and modern looks thanks to a metal M-LOK handguard. This also leaves the barrel free-floated, potentially improving accuracy.
The other updates affect the trigger profile and the safety lever. The latter has a different shape from GEN I and allows for a shorter throw.
The side-folding adjustable buttstock is now fully M4 compatible and rifles are equipped with Magpul CTR and riser, while pistols are shipped with SB Tactical SBA-3 braces.
As of now, the models affected by the upgrade are the ones chambered in:
- 5.56×45 mm
- 7.62×39 mm
- 5.45×39 mm
The barrel lengths of 8.3″ and 16″ will still be offered, and a new 13″, middle-ground format will be added.
Still no word on the MSRP, but we can expect they won’t differ much from the ones of the current models, which can be found on the manufacturer’s website at this link.
How do TFB readers like this update? Will this convince you that you need to add an ACE to your collection? Do you appreciate the addition of a new intermediate barrel length?
Don’t forget to watch the TFBTV video the shots here come from:
