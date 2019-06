IWI to present Negev NG7 light machine gun, advanced Tavor-X95 bullpup rifle

Negev NG7 light machine gun

Tavor-X95

The Tavor-X95 rifle is an innovative firearm that was created and developed in close collaboration with elite units of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). As the standard IDF assault rifle, it is exceptionally reliable in even the harshest weather conditions and complies with the most stringent NATO standards for small arms. The Tavor-X95 is offered in three calibers – 5.56mm, 300 BLK and 9mm – with an option for a 9mm conversion kit.



The Tavor-X95 platform incorporates a tri-rail forearm covered by three removable vented rail covers. The Tavor-style grip is modular and can be easily converted to a pistol grip as well. The charging handle has also been relocated closer to the shooter’s center mass and the ambidextrous magazine release enabling a firing hand magazine release. The X95 weights around 3 kg. and features a lightweight trigger pull. The rifle is available in black, FDE, and OD green. The rifle can be acquired with compatible sights from Meprolight – either the Mepro M21 Day/Night Self-Illuminated Reflex Sight or the Mepro RDS or RDS PRO Electronic Weapon Red Dot Sight.