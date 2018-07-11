For those of you interested in getting your hands on the TS12 bullpup shotgun that was announced at SHOT 2018, IWI is providing us with shipping updates so you can plan your gun budget accordingly. The TS12 in black will be available sometime around November with the FDE and OD Green modelsappearing in early 2019. Black Tavor-7s will be available any day with the Masada pistol rolling out in January of 2019. Full details can be found in the press release below IWI PROVIDES SHIPPING UPDATES FOR THE TAVOR AND MASADA FIREARMS Harrisburg, Pa. (June 2018) – IWI US, Inc., a subsidiary of Israel Weapon Industries (IWI) Ltd.,provides an update on expected shipping dates for exciting new products. TAVOR® 7 – Shipping to retailers beginning mid-July, with full–production quantities coming within 60-90 days. Initial offering will be limited to T716B (Black) with T716FDE (Flat-dark Earth) and T716ODG (OD-Green) coming in 2019. TAVOR® TS12 Shotgun – Shipping to retailers beginning mid-fourth quarter. Initial offering will be limited to TS12B (Black) with TS12FDE (Flat-dark Earth) and TS12ODG (OD-Green) coming in 2019. MASADA Pistol – Full-production quantities to begin shipping to US retailers beginning in January 2019.a “The recent announcement of the Tavor 7, Tavor TS12 shotgun and Masada pistol were met with enthusiasm and anticipation from the ever-growing base of IWI faithful customers.” Casey Flack, CEO of IWI US stated. “Due to the overwhelming and continued excitement for the new products, we felt it important to provide an updated and realistic timeframe as to when you can expect these products to be available at your local retailers. As always, our customers, both industry partners and end users, are our primary concern, and we appreciate the continued patience and support we have received as we bring these new products to market.” Currently, IWI US imports and markets the Jericho® 941 pistol in full and mid-sized steel and polymerframes in 9mm and .45 ACP and the iconic UZI® Pro pistol, a modernized Micro UZI semi-auto pistolbased on the UZI sub-machine gun. IWI US is also the importer of the TAVOR® SAR, the award–winning bullpup design which is being phased out as the phenomenal sales of the TAVOR® X95™replace it. The Galil ACE® in pistol and carbine versions also continue to drive sales in both the commercial and law enforcement markets. Please submit all resumes and cover letters to careers@iwi.us. To learn more about IWI US, please visit www.iwi.us. About IWI US, Inc. IWI US, Inc. is the USA based subsidiary of Israel Weapon Industries (IWI) Ltd. of Ramat Hasharon, Israel and a member of the SK Group, a leading defense and security group of companies that operate in the global Defense and Law Enforcement markets. The IWI US line of products includes several configurations of the TAVOR® X95™, TAVOR® SAR, Jericho® 941™ pistol, UZI® PRO pistol, Galil ACE® rifles and pistols and the DAN.338™. https://www.thefirearmblog.com/blog/2018/07/10/iwi-shipping-updates/