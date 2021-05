Huffal said: https://mobile.twitter.com/RS300001

Dude claims multiple casualties of the pak army by the hands of the ttp and other terror orgs.



Claims aren't officially verified however, it would be nice if someone cleared this up.





Seems like an attempt at propaganda. Dude claims multiple casualties of the pak army by the hands of the ttp and other terror orgs.Claims aren't officially verified however, it would be nice if someone cleared this up. Click to expand...

You said it yet giving attention to this Bharti scumbag.According to the loser, ISPR is hiding casualties yet he was able to give or rather create a breakdown of all the details....Date....Rank....Name and even location of the incident.