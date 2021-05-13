Ive been thinking alot

Whitefalcon90
When I was in Pakistan just a month ago I wanted to get on my horse with my AK on my back and go to kashmir to liberate it or die trying.
I'm looking ways to end my life and what better death than shahadat. Only problem was I didn't know how to get to kashmir from my village where pak army/police doesn't stop me.
You guys get any wild thoughts?
