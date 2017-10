Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif was elected the president of PML-N unopposed on Tuesday, reclaiming his position as the head of his namesake party.



Addressing a gathering of charged party members at the Convention Centre in Islamabad, Nawaz Sharif said his supporters kept reelecting him to power despite his ousters from the office.



"I love you too," he said in response to raucous chants of "I love you!"



He said the party members knew the reasons behind his disqualification as prime minister.



"If they were not able to find anything in Panama [Papers], they should have told people the truth that we found nothing in Panama, thus we are going to take him out with an iqama."



Sharif thanked the people for repealing the law which barred disqualified politicians from holding office in a party. He said Former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf had reinstated this law after Ayub khan first introduced it.



"I would like to thank the people for throwing this law back at their faces."



'We learned nothing from the fall of Dhaka'

Sharif asked the crowd to reflect on the incidents leading to the creation of Bangladesh and the reasons that "led to Pakistan regressing behind all independent countries around us".



'Today is a historic day'