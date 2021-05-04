It's US vs. China in race to build chip technology of tomorrow

It is an open secret that China's Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Co. and Naura Technology Group Co., etc are already working on equipment that will soon replaced ASML's EUV lithography machines.



That is why the CEO of ASML Peter Wennink has spoken out strongly against the non issuance of export licence of EUV lithography to China by Authority of Netherland using the excuse of Wassenaar Agreement.



To him it is more than just a missed opportunity but one that will threatened the future of ASML.