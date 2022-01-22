What's new

It’s US that trained RAB, says FM Momen

It’s US that trained RAB, says FM Momen
Published: January 21, 2022 19:06:34
It’s US that trained RAB, says FM Momen


Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said that it is the United States that trained RAB on their rules of engagement how to behave with people and how to interrogate.
“They’ve been trained by the USA. The US has taught them the rules of engagement, how to behave with people and how to interrogate,” he told reporters in Dhaka on Friday after attending a number of programmes, recalling the role of the USA and the UK in training the RAB.
Dr Momen said RAB is very efficient in its work and they are very effective. “They’re very efficient and they’re not corrupt. That's why they've been able to gain the trust of people.”

The Foreign Minister said the government will definitely encourage RAB to go and take training afresh if they (RAB) have any weaknesses in the rules of engagement and if there are any human rights violations in these rules of engagement, reports UNB.
But the sections that have been imposed on individuals suddenly are not very justified, said the Foreign Minister, adding that the US got one-sided information.
The government remains open to sharing experience, revisiting some aspects of the US and UK trained RAB's rules of engagement and their training on human rights in handling the crimes.
Dr Momen said terrorist activities in the country have decreased because of RAB and in the last few years, there has been no more terrorist activity in the country after the Holey Artisan incident.
“This has been possible because of RAB. The US Department of State itself has acknowledged it. There’re some people who don’t like the law and order in the country. Those who like terrorism or drugs don't like RAB because RAB also acts against them. It’s very sad,” he added.
Earlier, the Foreign Minister wrote to his US counterpart Antony J. Blinken on a number of issues, including a call to "waive sanctions" on RAB and its current and former senior officials.
Bangladesh had already updated Secretary Blinken sharing Bangladesh's position on democracy, freedom of speech and human rights, minority and labour rights issues in his letter apart from touching upon sanctions issue broadly.
Bangladesh believes that the continuation of "sincere and candid" dialogues between the two friendly countries would help advance the bilateral relations on the basis of mutual respect and benefits.
Over the years, Dr Momen said, RAB has emerged as the most efficient law enforcement agency of the government that has been at the forefront of combating terrorism, drug trafficking, human trafficking and other transnational crimes.
“RAB's crucial role in dealing with crimes has generated much confidence among citizens," he said.
RAB has achieved public confidence as it delivers and is not corrupt, and at the same time, as excesses of abuse have dramatically reduced over the last decade, says the government.
 
The US political system works differently than Mr. Momen thinks.

Unless given strong leverage - the US lawmakers and policymakers will not see an immediate need to heed Mr. Momen's "call to "waive sanctions" on RAB and its current and former senior officials." What would make them change their mind?

Any reason that made the sanctions appear have not disappeared, e.g. use of RAB primarily to silence the opposition which is the primary cornerstone of AL's one party dominance and rule.

Unless Hasina passes power to the CTG and there is a regime change, sanctions will not go away.
 
Unless Hasina passes power to the CTG and there is a regime change, sanctions will not go away.
What about national unity govt @Bilal9 Bhai? Why do we think that a CTG govt will solve all problems in 3 months? Do we really have no other option?

This current BAL regime came to power through a CTG govt. Same thing happened in 1991 and 2001 BNP .

The difference is BNP collapsed in 15 February 1996 election. And BAL ruled ruthlessly after 2014 ( BNP was absent) .
Also BAL abolished CTG because our faulty constitution gave them the right of super majority!

So if we really want to return democracy, there should be a subsidence period. Only an unity govt can serve the purpose.

In an unity govt all paritiew will have representatives,and a non partisan personality will be the cheif. We need such govt for 2/3 years.

At least Oli Ahmad , Muhammad Ibrahim, Jafrullah chawdhury , Rab , Manna ,and many others proposed it.

Perhaps Nurul Haq Nur too proposed a fair election under UN observation!

Also most importantly we have to re write our constitution. No amendments are enough as already it was amended 16 times , but the result remain same!

Now my personal opinion is FPTP voting system is proven deadly in Bangladesh.
 
What about national unity govt @Bilal9 Bhai? Why do we think that a CTG govt will solve all problems in 3 months? Do we really have no other option?

This current BAL regime came to power through a CTG govt. Same thing happened in 1991 and 2001 BNP .

The difference is BNP collapsed in 15 February 1996 election. And BAL ruled ruthlessly after 2014 ( BNP was absent) .
Also BAL abolished CTG because our faulty constitution gave them the right of super majority!

So if we really want to return democracy, there should be a subsidence period. Only an unity govt can serve the purpose.

In an unity govt all paritiew will have representatives,and a non partisan personality will be the cheif. We need such govt for 2/3 years.

At least Oli Ahmad , Muhammad Ibrahim, Jafrullah chawdhury , Rab , Manna ,and many others proposed it.

Perhaps Nurul Haq Nur too proposed a fair election under UN observation!

Also most importantly we have to re write our constitution. No amendments are enough as already it was amended 16 times , but the result remain same!

Now my personal opinion is FPTP voting system is proven deadly in Bangladesh.
You have a point. I did not know that National Unity Govt. was proposed. That is probably a good option as well.
 
I'm afraid Bangladesh's FM is a bit of a dunce. I find it hard to believe that US and UK trainers trained RAB to torture people and kill them in an extrajudicial matter. I think it's safe to say they learned that through other means.
 
I'm afraid Bangladesh's FM is a bit of a dunce. I find it hard to believe that US and UK trainers trained RAB to torture people and kill them in an extrajudicial matter. I think it's safe to say they learned that through other means.
The US doesn't have a problem with torture and extrajudicial killings, they certainly do some of it themselves.

The problem was with muzzling the opposition, which was done with RAB as a tool. Many people in the opposition have gone missing - their bodies never found.

Yes Momen is a bit of a clown given to oddball comical statements. He is getting a bit senile as well.
 
