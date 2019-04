Attack in Makran is the work of R&AW, i don't give two hoots about which mercenary terrorist group pulled the trigger.



Pakistan needs to pay Modi back and do it fast in the same manner. A punishment is warranted. It can be delivered at the point and time of own choosing.



If you fail to act, you'll embolden the enemy who's out to kill you.



Speak to the Brahmin elite over a frequency they understand and that frequency is not peace. Its Offense, Offense & Offense.

