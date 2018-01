Time has come, about time, time is now .......... YAWN....





How many times we have heard this BS since 9/11?





Pakistan needs to make its cooperation with America conditional now on following items.



1- Merger of Indian occupied Kashmir with Pakistan with full American support.

2- Uprooting of all terrorists and their infra in Afghanistan, their sponsors local and foreign, who have been targeting Pakistan and its citizens right under the nose of American occupation of Afghanistan. This has to be verified and certificate of compliance given by the president of Pakistan.

3- No interference in the implementation of CPEC. America companies can be given incentives of bidding in different projects.

