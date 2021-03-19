It's time for Pak and India to 'bury the past and move forward', says Gen Bajwa

Pakistan Army chief General Bajwa says it's time for India, Pakistan to bury the past and move forward Addressing a session of the first-ever Islamabad Security Dialogue here, Gen Bajwa also said that the potential for regional peace and development always remained hostage to the disputes and issues between Pakistan and India - the two "nuclear-armed neighbours".

---In other words let us backstab you once again.What's with all the peace overtures from Pakistan of late? Doesn't really make sense. If anything they should be playing harder to get, considering we're the ones who are potentially looking at a two front situation.