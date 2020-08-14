/ Register

It's Time for a Regime Change in Gulf Countries!

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by simple Brain, Aug 14, 2020 at 6:00 PM.

    simple Brain

    simple Brain

    For decades US and it's Western allies have been protecting several Gulf Countries to maintain their dictatorship and the reason for that was to uphold their interests in these Countries.

    History is evident that US and it's Western allies never accepted the Regimes in Europe in Asia in African or in Gulf who opposes the Western Hegemony.

    And we being as Muslims have always opposes those who were directly or indirectly against these regimes. However, I reckon it is time that we must think differently.

    The war with West is right on the corner, and these so called our brothers will side the West, US and Israel. Now it is time that we must realize that no matter how hard we try these Arabs will never accept us as their brothers and the will side the West the Israel and the US it is time that we must find a way to overthrow these morons for the good of Ummah! And if we don't do that things will definitely go against us when the war breaks out.

    Our Army Chief is about to visit to Saudi Arabia so that he could convince them not to deviate from the true Islamic path. Nothing good will come out of this visit, our Prophet Muhammad SAW on many occasions indicated regarding these events.

    A new Muslim alliance is underway with few of non-Muslim Countries. And we will leave alone these Arabs for good, but believe me I still feel that their common People will suffer the most.

    Lets have a discussion on this, I literally want to find out that what's your honest opinion on this matter.
     
    Beast

    Beast

    As long as US is still largest economy, its not possible but that days are numbered.
     
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan

    They are not ruling us whats our right on thoae countries?
     
    Aspen

    Aspen

    No, let Arab monarchies collapse by themselves. It is guaranteed fate if Arabs keep backstabbing each other.
     
    El Sidd

    El Sidd

    This coming from a citizen of the country whose governments are bought, sold and created on whatsapp messages.

    lol

    shauqeen log hain ye Pakistanis
     
    El Sidd

    El Sidd

    your best bet is to join Israel to conquer Arab land as non Arabs.

    Pakistan won't help you. Try other non Arabs
     
    DalalErMaNodi

    DalalErMaNodi

    Last I checked the gulf monarchies are Sovereign nations.
     
    Aspen

    Aspen

    This must be a bad joke

    If there are any countries in the world that are modern day puppet states, it is Gulf monarchies.
     
