Total mobile data traffic in India is expected to grow at a compounded annual rate of 19 per cent from 18 exabytes (EB) per month in 2022 to 53 EB per month in 2028.

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Sunday said that the era of American internet was ending with the arrival of India and China, which now account for nearly 50 per cent of global mobile traffic."It's the end of American Internet as we knew it," he tweeted in response to a graph shared by industry analyst Benedict Evans. The graph, shared on Twitter, shows India and China account for nearly half of the global mobile traffic. The Paytm boss said the rise in mobile traffic is one of the big reasons India's strong data governance law is timely.