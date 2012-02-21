It's started: Robot Uprising Begins as China Turns to Machines to Fill in Gaps in the Workforce

China sees exploding growth in robot industry

June 09, 2015(Photo/Xinhua)Beijing is set to hold the World Robot Conference 2015 from Nov. 23 to 25, focusing on collaborative innovation and the building of an intelligent society. China has been the biggest market in the global robot trade for two years.According to Xu Xiaolan, Secretary General of China Association for Science and Technology (CAST), this conference will include a forum in which experts will deliver key-note reports. Xu added that CAST will unveil a plan to promote innovations in the robot technology and industry and give a launching ceremony for a platform aiming to transform technological innovations into commercial products.China has seen exploding growth in the robot industry, according to a press briefing for the conference.However, China’s self-owned brands are far from satisfying the needs of various fields, Mao noted.Mao added China has stepped up efforts to make the robot industry development plan forthe period from 2016 to 2020 (the period of the 13th Five-Year Plan). China also supportspolicies to promote robot research, development and application in key manufacturingfields and build a standardized system for the robot industry and products.