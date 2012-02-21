What's new

It's started: Robot Uprising Begins as China Turns to Machines to Fill in Gaps in the Workforce

TaiShang

TaiShang

China sees exploding growth in robot industry
June 09, 2015


(Photo/Xinhua)
Beijing is set to hold the World Robot Conference 2015 from Nov. 23 to 25, focusing on collaborative innovation and the building of an intelligent society. China has been the biggest market in the global robot trade for two years.

According to Xu Xiaolan, Secretary General of China Association for Science and Technology (CAST), this conference will include a forum in which experts will deliver key-note reports. Xu added that CAST will unveil a plan to promote innovations in the robot technology and industry and give a launching ceremony for a platform aiming to transform technological innovations into commercial products.

China has seen exploding growth in the robot industry, according to a press briefing for the conference. The sales of industrial robots in China hit 57,000 last year, as Vice Minister ofthe Ministry of Industry and Information Technology Mao Weiming revealed, which marksa growth of 55 percent on a year-on-year basis and a quarter of global trade.

However, China’s self-owned brands are far from satisfying the needs of various fields, Mao noted. For instance, in 2014, China mainly relies on importation of high-end robots inspite of the fact that the sales of self-owned brands robots reached 16,000.

Mao added China has stepped up efforts to make the robot industry development plan forthe period from 2016 to 2020 (the period of the 13th Five-Year Plan). China also supportspolicies to promote robot research, development and application in key manufacturingfields and build a standardized system for the robot industry and products.
 
B

Beidou2020

Now that China is the largest annual market for robots, more Chinese companies will emerge to grab marketshare from foreign brands.

As with all industries, Chinese brands will eventually replace foreign brands in robotics too.
 
TaiShang

TaiShang

Beidou2020 said:
Now that China is the largest annual market for robots, more Chinese companies will emerge to grab marketshare from foreign brands.

As with all industries, Chinese brands will eventually replace foreign brands in robotics too.
Exactly. Robotics is one of the key ten industries that China is focusing on in the next five-year plan.
 
Shotgunner51

Shotgunner51

AndrewJin said:
Per capita too low!
We definitely need more robots for further industrialisation.
View attachment 228545
TaiShang said:
Exactly. Robotics is one of the key ten industries that China is focusing on in the next five-year plan.
The density of robots per 10,000 workers still lags significantly behind SK, Japan and Germany. The positive trend is that at current speed of adding robots, China is fast closing the gap with these advanced industrial powers.

Also, the demand is so huge so that China officially makes robotics manufacturing one of top 10 focus in the next 5-year-plan, a visionary move.
 
Huan

Huan

Why not make pretty female robots like in Japan too? Or create more and more of them. LOL
 
Jlaw

Jlaw

Shotgunner51 said:
The density of robots per 10,000 workers still lags significantly behind SK, Japan and Germany. The positive trend is that at current speed of adding robots, China is fast closing the gap with these advanced industrial powers.

Also, the demand is so huge so that China officially makes robotics manufacturing one of top 10 focus in the next 5-year-plan, a visionary move.
At the same time China must provide more vocational training in the robotics field to work hand in hand with going more robotic in the near future.

Huan said:
Why not make pretty female robots like in Japan too? Or create more and more of them. LOL
Because we are not 變態 like japs.
 
Jlaw

Jlaw

Huan said:
Can the next generation of youth kiss their low-wage factory jobs goodbye?


But it will help increase sales. :enjoy:
low wage factory workers can become robot technicians. Technology and automation will always make certain jobs obsolete. In 1905 US would you rather make stage coach or work in this new automobile industry?

the next generation of Chinese youth won't want to work in low wage factory jobs which will most likely use robots to mass produce.
 
