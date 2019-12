Many Indian Muslims I have seen are just pathetic cowards. Until they no longer hang onto the "we are Indian" bs their mentality will still be subservient to Hindu India. For many years Pakistan warned Indian Muslims of the dangers of Hindu India, it is now with Modi and his Hindutva government in power are they getting a rude and bloody wake up call.



In essence Modi is doing some a favor, he is revealing the true nation and divisions of the Indian society. Every day India is becoming less secular and more of a Hindu theocracy. At this rate India is becoming a lot like Syria, a destabilized and divided society and constant government crackdowns on freedoms and liberties.

