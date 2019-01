It's pretty irrelevant F-35 can track Su-35 at range greater than Su-35 can track F-35

RAM is not reliable. It easily falls off. Even in peacetime maintenance of it is difficult. In time of real war, maintenance of it is a liability. F-22 service rate more than 70% before anti ISIS battle and soon fell to less than 50%.Specific to tactical aircraft, the F-16C fleet reported a mission capable rate of 70.22 percent, the just-standing-up F-35A a 54.67 percent mission capable rate, and the F-22 Raptor a shocking 49.01 mission capable rate. While not covered by Mattis’ memo, the F-15C (71.24 percent) and F-15E (75.26 percent) were also below the threshold now sought by the secretary.In fiscal 2014, almost three-quarters of the Air Force’s F-22 Raptors were mission capable. But since then, the Raptor’s rates have plunged — by more than 11 percentage points in the last year — and now less than half are mission-capable.So it's better to not use RAM.