IT'S ON: U.S. and Allies to announce coordinated sanctions on China over Uyghurs Genocide

Get Ya Wig Split

U.S. and allies set to announce coordinated sanctions on China over Uyghurs 'genocide'.

1616421147174.png


The United States, Canada, Britain, and the European Union are set to announce an array of sanctions on China on Monday over what U.S. officials have called a genocidal campaign against Uyghur Muslims, according to two people familiar with the issue.

The sanctions are expected to vary in type, and will include Global Magnitsky economic sanctions on individuals alleged to be involved with the mistreatment of the Muslims in the Xinjiang region of China.

The EU this morning approved sanctions against four Chinese officials involved in the internment of hundreds of thousands of Uyghurs.

The coordinated campaign of sanctions comes as Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on his way to visit European officials in Brussels. Blinken was among the U.S. officials who held a tense meeting with top Chinese officials in Alaska last week.
A U.S. government official and another person familiar with the issue confirmed the plans. The State Department spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

U.S. and allies set to announce coordinated sanctions on China over Uyghurs 'genocide'.

The Biden administration is working with Canada and Europe to put human rights pressure on China.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1373993147525644289
 
IceCold

China is too big and too involved in the world economy to be blackmailed with sanctions. These are used to arm twist smaller and poorer nations. China is neither
 
redtom

I think it's a coincidence that these countries are the same as the colonists, they are also the same as the white countries, and they are the same as the countries that believe in the existence of WMD in Iraq.
 
