It's Official : US Official confirms that India is not an ally of the US

Ali_14

Jan 10, 2023
Kharral said:
You do realise in Pax-Americana jargon “ally” means “vassal” right ?
First of all where will you rate india and iran in cahoots with northern alliance in Afghanistan doing terrorism in Pakistan through Afghanistan and russia doing terrorism in Pakistan through Afghanistan using its created khaad intelligence agency also iran giving india its territory to do terrorism in Pakistan through iran
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
After India lost to China in Galwan, US realized that India was a useless bet and went ahead to create AUKUS.

US respects Pakistan as an ally as we have time and again demonstrated that we can deliver results.
No, you clown US doesn't respect Pakistan, and I do not know what lentil you've been sucking on. Did you read the 2nd part of the screen grab of the video you posted? It says, "Will be another power." So they are giving it more credence than just an ally. Watch the full video and listen to his words. The relationship between the two "is not simply built on anxiety around China," and they want to focus on other arena's economics, education, etc.

No wonder Pakistan is in the state it's in; even living in the English world, you still can't comprehend basic English and what's being conveyed; your video contradicts you.
 
Abdul Rehman Majeed

PakFactor said:
No, you clown US doesn't respect Pakistan and don't know what lentil you've been sucking on. Did you read the 2nd part of the screen grab of the video you posted? It says, "Will be another power." So they are giving it more credence than just an ally. Suppose you also convey the full video and listen to his words. In that case, the relationship between the two "is not simply built on anxiety around China," and they want to focus on other arena's economics, education, etc.

No wonder Pakistan is in the state it's in; even living in the English world, you still can't comprehend basic English and what's being conveyed; your video contradicts you.
He is just using diplomatic language to sugar coat the reality of the US-India split. Their relationship ended even before their marriage. That is the reality.

Trailer23 said:
@Abdul Rehman Majeed

Didn't you start up that topic of requirement for F-15 jets last week?

Just wondering, do you like the sound of your voice or do just type whatever comes to mind...?!!
I still strongly support Pakistan procuring 4 squadrons of F-15EX.
 
Ali_14

Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
He is just using diplomatic language to sugar coat the reality of the US-India split. Their relationship ended even before their marriage. That is the reality.



I still strongly support Pakistan procuring 4 squadrons of F-15EX.
F-15s are inferior to F-16s its proven thats why paf went for so many f-16s and procuring f-16s through third parties we even modernise our f-16s in comparison with latest f-16s blocks comming in instead we should go for the latest f-16s block 102
 

