It's official: The latest Mahindra to be called Mahindra XUV700. Details here

safari2021
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
- Feb 8, 2021
- 97
- -7
- Country
-
- Location
-
Mahindra on Thursday announced the name of its global SUV project that was codenamed W601. The company's latest SUV will be called Mahindra XUV700. It is slated to be launched sometime in second quarter of FY22 and will be built at the company’s manufacturing facility at Chakan in Maharashtra.
The automaker revealed the name of the SUV in a video featuring the young team behind the creation of the vehicle while lauding their passion. The name of the SUV is pronounced as 'XUV seven double O'.
The XUV700 will get both diesel and petrol engine options along with both manual and automatic transmission options. Top spec variants of the XUV700 will also be offered with an All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) option.
The automaker has said that its latest SUV will come with sci-fi technology, spirited performance and first-in-class features as well as world class safety features. "The XUV700, one of the most awaited offerings from Mahindra, is sure to hit the sweet spot with customers. It marks the beginning of the next generation of sophisticated and authentic Mahindra SUVs," said Veejay Nakra, Mahindra CEO – Automotive Division. "The XUV portfolio has always stood for creating disruptions and setting new benchmarks," said R Velusamy, the company's chief of global product development.
The automaker revealed the name of the SUV in a video featuring the young team behind the creation of the vehicle while lauding their passion. The name of the SUV is pronounced as 'XUV seven double O'.
The XUV700 will get both diesel and petrol engine options along with both manual and automatic transmission options. Top spec variants of the XUV700 will also be offered with an All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) option.
The automaker has said that its latest SUV will come with sci-fi technology, spirited performance and first-in-class features as well as world class safety features. "The XUV700, one of the most awaited offerings from Mahindra, is sure to hit the sweet spot with customers. It marks the beginning of the next generation of sophisticated and authentic Mahindra SUVs," said Veejay Nakra, Mahindra CEO – Automotive Division. "The XUV portfolio has always stood for creating disruptions and setting new benchmarks," said R Velusamy, the company's chief of global product development.