What's new

It’s official: Spotify finally launching in Bangladesh

The Ronin

The Ronin

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 24, 2017
2,890
0
6,941
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
In a recent official announcement, Spotify has announced that it will be opening up streaming services in 80+ territories including Bangladesh. In addition to Bangladesh, Spotify will simultaneously be opening up streaming service in a few neighbouring countries as well i.e. Pakistan, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives etc. With this sweeping expansion, Spotify will be operating in 170+ markets and serving more than a billion people.

The announcements were made during Spotify Stream On live streaming event by Spotify founder and CEO Daniel Ek. The key highlights of the event included announcements of entering new countries, the revelation of new marketing tools, and a brief discussion of new ways to connect with fans.

Last year, Spotify teased Bangladeshi audiophiles when they opened verified pages dedicated to Bangladesh indicating the official launch was imminent.

www.thedailystar.net

It’s official: Spotify finally launching in Bangladesh

In a recent official announcement, Spotify has announced that it will be opening up operations in 80+ territories including Bangladesh. In addition to Bangladesh, Spotify will simultaneously be opening up operation in a few neighbouring countries as well i.e. Pakistan, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives etc.
www.thedailystar.net www.thedailystar.net
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Morpheus
Official: Spotify is Launching in Pakistan Within The Next Few Days
Replies
2
Views
45
Kingslayerr
Kingslayerr

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom