It’s official: Spotify finally launching in Bangladesh

In a recent official announcement, Spotify has announced that it will be opening up streaming services in 80+ territories including Bangladesh. In addition to Bangladesh, Spotify will simultaneously be opening up streaming service in a few neighbouring countries as well i.e. Pakistan, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives etc. With this sweeping expansion, Spotify will be operating in 170+ markets and serving more than a billion people.The announcements were made during Spotify Stream On live streaming event by Spotify founder and CEO Daniel Ek. The key highlights of the event included announcements of entering new countries, the revelation of new marketing tools, and a brief discussion of new ways to connect with fans.Last year, Spotify teased Bangladeshi audiophiles when they opened verified pages dedicated to Bangladesh indicating the official launch was imminent.