It's official: Jordan is now allies with Iran - opinion

Wonderful. The zionist entity getting surrounded from the south (Gaza), north (Lebanon), notheast (Syrian Golan) and soon from the east (Jordan) by the Resistance Axis.



Notice how the zionist author is trying to present everything through a sectarian prism (Shias this, Shias that). Archetypal zionist rhetoric to try and stir divisions between Muslims and in particular, to incite our Sunni Muslim brothers against the multi-confessional Axis of Resistance (which in fact includes Sunnis - see the Sunni PMU brigades of Iraq for example, Christians etc, in addition to Shias). Creating religious and ethnic rifts is the only weapon of zionists.