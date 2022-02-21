What's new

It's Official: Eileen Gu Wins Gold For Most Excited at Closing Ceremony

1645433815991.png


It's Official: Eileen Gu Wins Gold For Most Excited at Closing Ceremony originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
China’s Eileen Gu can earn another place on the podium if camaraderie is the competition.
Gu, the 18-year-old U.S.-born citizen and three-time Olympic medalist, floated through the parade of athletes with the rest of Team China smiling from ear to ear. She graciously celebrated alongside China’s opposing competitor nations. The 176 athletes representing China, including Gu, danced excitedly as they waved their nation’s flag throughout Beijing’s National Stadium.


It’s no wonder Gu is excited. After all, the has officially set the record by becoming the first freestyle skier of any gender to win three medals at a single Winter Olympics. Gu clinched the gold in both big air and halfpipe, as well as the silver in slopestyle.

It's Official: Eileen Gu Wins Gold For Most Excited at Closing Ceremony

China's Eileen Gu shows the biggest animation toward the closing ceremony, fiercely waving China's flag and smiling from ear to ear.
pathetic sore loser Yankees, NBC claims that GU is still an American citizen ! Yankees might as well take the three medals she won away from China to total USA medals count and then say USA beat China in the games.
 
She is smart to bet on the right country. Whether she is gold digger or whatever, doesn't matter. What matter most is the 2 gold China gets from her , managed to piss US badly. :lol:
 

