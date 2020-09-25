What's new

It's Official: China Overtakes North America as World's Biggest Box Office in 2020

B

Beidou2020

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 3, 2013
5,313
-36
13,614
Country
China
Location
China
It's Official: China Overtakes North America as World's Biggest Box Office in 2020
9:43 PM PDT 10/18/2020 by Patrick Brzeski

My People, My Homeland still

Courtesy of Beijing Culture
'My People, My Homeland'


As the American entertainment industry ponders whether the pandemic has done permanent damage to moviegoing, China's theaters have returned to strong earnings.

China is officially home to the world's biggest movie box office.

Movie ticket sales in China for 2020 climbed to $1.988 billion on Sunday, surpassing North America's total of $1.937 billion, according to data from Artisan Gateway. The gap is expected to widen considerably by year's end.

Analysts have long predicted that the world's most populous country would one day top the global charts. But the results still represent a historic sea change: North America has been the global box office's center of gravity since the dawn of the motion picture business.

It only took a pandemic to accelerate the transition.

Thanks to China's effective containment of COVID-19, the country’s tens of thousands of theaters are operating at 75 percent of usual seating capacity, while filmgoers are demonstrating little hesitation about returning to the multiplex.

During the recent weeklong National Day holiday, running Oct. 1-8, China's cinemas sold $586 million worth of tickets. Local blockbuster My People, My Homeland brought in $19.1 million over just the past weekend, lifting its total earnings to $360 million after 18 days. China also has produced the world's biggest hit of 2020, WWII epic The Eight Hundred, with $460 million and counting. (Hollywood's biggest global earner this year is Sony's Bad Boys for Life at $426.5 million.)

The state of the North American box office, meanwhile, could scarcely be more dire. With theaters in many major markets still closed due to the United States' dangerously high COVID-19 infection rates, much of the industry's chatter has turned to the question of whether the damage done to the domestic theatrical film model might become permanent.

The major studios have postponed all of their biggest tentpole releases — such as Marvel's Black Widow and the James Bond film No Time to Die — until at least early 2021. AMC Theatres, North America's largest cinema chain, warned last week that it could run out of cash by the end of this year.

Liam Neeson's action flick Honest Thief, from Open Road, topped the North American box office over the past frame with just $3.7 million — results that were considered respectable given the state of cinemas.


Some industry insiders also worry that escalating political turmoil between Washington and Beijing could soon undercut Hollywood's longterm foothold in China, the one market where sales are again strong.

In the seemingly distant days of 2019, North America was still on top with combined annual tickets sales of $11.4 billion, with China trailing in second place at $9.2 billion. China's 2020 win comes with a COVID-19 asterisk — the question is whether the new order will prove permanent.

It's Official: China Overtakes North America as World's Biggest Box Office in 2020 | Hollywood Reporter

www.hollywoodreporter.com www.hollywoodreporter.com
 
F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
6,511
2
9,116
Country
United States
Location
United States
Lol are you kidding? Basically no films have been released this year outside of streaming. And Hollywood films dominate.
 
Protest_again

Protest_again

SENIOR MEMBER
May 19, 2019
3,039
-36
2,064
Country
India
Location
India
Is it collections from domestic box office? Hollywood but is global. Even in China, they have a market. Then why just compare ticket to ticket sales when about half those revenues could have come from Hollywood movies in China.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
34,145
1
63,414
Country
China
Location
China
Protest_again said:
Is it collections from domestic box office? Hollywood but is global. Even in China, they have a market. Then why just compare ticket to ticket sales when about half those revenues could have come from Hollywood movies in China.
Click to expand...
Who is your math teacher?

List of highest-grossing films in China

Top all-time highest-grossing films
RankTitleTotal gross (CN¥)[1]Country / RegionYear
1Wolf Warrior 2
5.68556 billion​
China2017
2Ne Zha
5.02951 billion​
China2019
3The Wandering Earth
4.68433 billion​
China2019
4Avengers: Endgame
4.25025 billion​
United States2019
5Operation Red Sea
3.65079 billion​
China, Hong Kong2018
6Detective Chinatown 2
3.39769 billion​
China2018
7The Mermaid
3.39211 billion​
China, Hong Kong2016
8My People, My Country
3.17137 billion​
China, Hong Kong2019
9Dying to Survive
3.09996 billion​
China2018
10The Eight Hundred
3.07257 billion​
China2020
11The Captain
2.91229 billion​
China2019
12The Fate of the Furious
2.67096 billion​
United States2017
13Hello Mr. Billionaire
2.54757 billion​
China2018
14Monster Hunt
2.44002 billion​
China, Hong Kong2015
15Furious 7
2.42659 billion​
United States2015
16Avengers: Infinity War
2.39054 billion​
United States2018
17Monster Hunt 2
2.23708 billion​
China, Hong Kong2018
18Crazy Alien
2.21365 billion​
China2019
19Never Say Die
2.20175 billion​
China2017
20Aquaman
2.01321 billion​
United States2018
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Beijing's sinister invasion of Hollywood, almost every major LA studio kowtows to China in return for its cash
Replies
13
Views
879
hualushui
H

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top