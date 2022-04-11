What's new

It’s Now or Never – Gen. Tariq Khan

Pakistan has its moment, PTI carries that moment and must bring it to its logical conclusion. We stand by what is right and pray that this nation is delivered from those that have brought it suffering and pain through deceit and treachery. We cannot continue living in this environment where the travesty of justice is the order of the day. People such as I stand by PTI today for the right cause; call and we shall be there - it’s time for final closure. It’s now or never, writes Gen Tariq Khan, who retired as head of Pakistan’s Central Command.
PTI government


The time is now, the place is here, stay in the present. You can do nothing to change the past, and the future will never come exactly as you plan or hope for) Dan Millman

By declining to head the Commission, many have interpreted it to mean, that I was part of the events that let down the PTI Government. Far from it. Like I had said earlier, in circumstances such as these, people firm up opinions and take up positions based upon those opinions. Once a position is taken no one is willing to let go of his stand regardless of any logic or rationale that proves that stand to be wrong. Thus people continue to be critical of my declining to head the Commission mandated to confirm any foreign interference into the affairs of the State. The same arguments are regurgitated again and again, despite the reasons proffered (http://reportersdiary.com/blog/13301/the-true- narrative/ ) for such a decision.



First, the decision was my own and mine alone. My life, my conduct and where I live clearly indicate that I can neither be influenced nor coerced into doing things that I do not wish to do. It would suffice to say, that all those who refuse to see the sense of what I did, should now see the reality when the prosecutor is stopped from going to court by the FIA, in Shabaz Sharif’s money laundering case, even before he has been voted in as the new PM. What then would be the future of the Commission – it is not a question of being frightened or scared but that it was obvious that it was not going to deliver anything and was an exercise in futility. On the other hand, there are unintended consequences of undertaking such a task amidst total uncertainty which people fail to see. The Commission would become an entity quoted and requoted, in clearing the names of all those guilty of betrayal, disloyalty and in violation of articles 5 and 6.

Read more: Why I refused to head letter gate commission? Gen. Tariq Khan

What would these same people, criticizing my decision, say then?

Some people talk of a phone call, but it was I who made that call and I have explained why, but in any case, that call was not the reason which I decided to decline the position that the government wanted me to take. Nevertheless, people are charged, the atmosphere is volatile and emotions are high – I understand this and people need someone to blame or hold responsible regardless of how illogical it may be or totally removed from reality.

The Army is being blamed, and I am guilty by association though I retired in 2014. My affiliation with the Army remains and my pride in the uniform is unchanged. Yet I do not represent the Army nor does the Army have any control over my actions, conduct and behavior. I live in Waziristan, so what perks and privileges can be extended to me here due to which I may be obliged – I do not understand but people are welcome to come and share such bounties with me whenever their curiosity urges them to.

Now the reality of the matter: it should not be forgotten, that based on the Governments accusations against the opposition (and taking them at face value), it was I who had said publically in late March that the culprits should be arrested immediately and tried for violation of article 5. It did not happen and the consequences lie before us. Secondly, the blatant crossing of the firewall by the courts in transgressing article 69 and entering into the domain of the Parliament certainly warranted a response of some kind. If the Judiciary had trespassed into the domain of the parliament the Parliament could do likewise to the judiciary, after all the law and the constitution were no longer a governing factor and its was simply “just because they can!”.

It's Now or Never - Gen. Tariq Khan

We cannot continue living in this environment where the travesty of justice is the order of the day. People such as I stand by PTI today for the right cause; call and we shall be there - it’s time for final closure, it's now or never
should now see the reality when the prosecutor is stopped from going to court by the FIA, in Shabaz Sharif’s money laundering case, even before he has been voted in as the new PM. What then would be the future of the Commission – it is not a question of being frightened or scared but that it was obvious that it was not going to deliver anything and was an exercise in futility.
This is not the right excuse. Gen. Tariq was not going to be any Dick, Tom and Harry from FIA who could be influenced as he himself has said. He was going to be the head of the commission. If JIT team can investigate Panama papers while Nawaz Shareef was still PM, and led to his dismissal from prime minister-ship, then surely General could have done it.
The Commission would become an entity quoted and requoted, in clearing the names of all those guilty of betrayal, disloyalty and in violation of articles 5 and 6.
And names of the culprits may have included some serving officers and judges, so he refused it.
 
When institution worshiping will end and loyalty will be shown to Islamic Republic of Pakistan only than we will get out of this mess.
 
This is not the right excuse. Gen. Tariq was not going to be any Dick, Tom and Harry from FIA who could be influenced as he himself has said. He was going to be the head of the commission. If JIT team can investigate Panama papers while Nawaz Shareef was still PM, and led to his dismissal from prime minister-ship, then surely General could have done it.

And names of the culprits may have included some serving officers and judges, so he refused it.
Makes sense. More so in the context of his own words that he can’t be pressured.

That’s why I am saying the institution is more important than one man (and his cronies).

Instead of trying to defend bajwa, they need to get rid of him ASAP. Before the damage becomes permanent.
 

