It’s Now or Never – Gen. Tariq Khan

This is not the right excuse. Gen. Tariq was not going to be any Dick, Tom and Harry from FIA who could be influenced as he himself has said. He was going to be the head of the commission. If JIT team can investigate Panama papers while Nawaz Shareef was still PM, and led to his dismissal from prime minister-ship, then surely General could have done it.



And names of the culprits may have included some serving officers and judges, so he refused it.