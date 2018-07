It's now confirmed why US canceled '2+2 talks' with India

HIGHLIGHTS

Last Wednesday, the US is said to have conveyed to India that the '2+2 talks' are being "postponed" due to "unavoidable reasons" and will soon be rescheduled

This was the 2nd time that the dialogue was scrapped after a March date had to be "postponed" when then secretary of state Rex Tillerson was fired

Doubts on North Korean denuclearization shadow Pompeo visit

TOP COMMENT