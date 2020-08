Bagheera said: ↑ Then divide Afghanistan and share it between neighbors like Iran, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan and even China.



- PRTP GWD Click to expand...

On the contrary, it is more logical to divide up Iran, the Arab part of Iran (Khuzestan) will go to Iraq, the northeast Turkmen areas will become part of Greater Turkmenistan, the Sistan and Baluchistan province will be amalgamated into Pakistan's Baluchistan province, the Azeri areas will become part of Greater Azerbaijan, the Kurdish areas will be joined to Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, and the central eastern part will be given to Afghanistan. But this will be conditional to those countries participating in an alliance with the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia that will go to war with Iran in the near future. Thus, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and Iraq will all have to join in the American led attack on Iran if they want their piece of the pie.