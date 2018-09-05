Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by haidian, Sep 5, 2018 at 2:41 PM.
"It's Game Over for Europe in Africa, China has taken the upper hand"
Doubt that it would be so easy. Remember 19 countries of Africa are still controlled by France. Their economic policies, currency valuation, markets, education structure and even elected governments are decided in Paris rather than their own capitals. Whether Party A wins of Party B, Paris always gets the upper hand.
China's intention may be mutual benefits, but for countries such as Gabon, Guinea etc to shake off French or European yoke would be a challenge.