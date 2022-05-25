It's easy to curse Satan but his downfall is a tragic love story, a lesson for all those who love God

Shaytan is the adjective pronoun Iblis recieved after being banished from the court of God. Every Muslim seeks the protection of God against him. On the other hand, the person of Iblis presents an individual who was once the leader of all the angles, he was very close to God and known for his excessive devotion.



Devotion springs out of love and he was once, a lover of God. Before the creation of Adam, he was taught to prostrate to no one except God. Iblis being a lover of God, he could not bear seeing , as the ahadith recounts , "God fashioned Adam in his own image" . He wished he had recieved the love and the honor God bestowed on Adam. In all his melancholy, he proclaimed, " I am superior " which really means " I am more worthy of being loved". The angels who are created without the power of will, they didn't become brokenhearted and they coldly prostrated before Adam. Iblis refused to prostrate. He was prepared to be called arrogant and he welcomed the curse of eternal damnation. He wasn't going to flinch one step back. God, his first love was displeased with him but you never forget your first love. The rule of love dictates that you accept everything your beloved sends (gifts) to you, reward or punishment.



Iblis didn't mind being called Shaytan and he loved being distinct from the rest of the creation of God. He carried the rope of dishonor with pride. Perhaps he read in the preserved tablet, that he was cursed and since the knowledge of God contains what is in the preserved tablet and the knowledge of God is the will of God. It was the will of God that Satan should refuse to prostrate and face eternal destruction. Despite this, he continued to love God and played the role he was supposed to play.



God wills what he wills