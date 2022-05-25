What's new

It's easy to curse Satan but his downfall is a tragic love story, a lesson for all those who love God

Shaytan is the adjective pronoun Iblis recieved after being banished from the court of God. Every Muslim seeks the protection of God against him. On the other hand, the person of Iblis presents an individual who was once the leader of all the angles, he was very close to God and known for his excessive devotion.

Devotion springs out of love and he was once, a lover of God. Before the creation of Adam, he was taught to prostrate to no one except God. Iblis being a lover of God, he could not bear seeing , as the ahadith recounts , "God fashioned Adam in his own image" . He wished he had recieved the love and the honor God bestowed on Adam. In all his melancholy, he proclaimed, " I am superior " which really means " I am more worthy of being loved". The angels who are created without the power of will, they didn't become brokenhearted and they coldly prostrated before Adam. Iblis refused to prostrate. He was prepared to be called arrogant and he welcomed the curse of eternal damnation. He wasn't going to flinch one step back. God, his first love was displeased with him but you never forget your first love. The rule of love dictates that you accept everything your beloved sends (gifts) to you, reward or punishment.

Iblis didn't mind being called Shaytan and he loved being distinct from the rest of the creation of God. He carried the rope of dishonor with pride. Perhaps he read in the preserved tablet, that he was cursed and since the knowledge of God contains what is in the preserved tablet and the knowledge of God is the will of God. It was the will of God that Satan should refuse to prostrate and face eternal destruction. Despite this, he continued to love God and played the role he was supposed to play.

God wills what he wills
 
Shaytan is the adjective pronoun Iblis recieved after being banished from the court of God. Every Muslim seeks the protection of God against him. On the other hand, the person of Iblis presents an individual who was once the leader of all the angles, he was very close to God and known for his excessive devotion.

Devotion springs out of love and he was once, a lover of God. Before the creation of Adam, he was taught to prostrate to no one except God. Iblis being a lover of God, he could not bear seeing , as the ahadith recounts , "God fashioned Adam in his own image" . He wished he had recieved the love and the honor God bestowed on Adam. In all his melancholy, he proclaimed, " I am superior " which really means " I am more worthy of being loved". The angels who are created without the power of will, they didn't become brokenhearted and they coldly prostrated before Adam. Iblis refused to prostrate. He was prepared to be called arrogant and he welcomed the curse of eternal damnation. He wasn't going to flinch one step back. God, his first love was displeased with him but you never forget your first love. The rule of love dictates that you accept everything your beloved sends (gifts) to you, reward or punishment.

Iblis didn't mind being called Shaytan and he loved being distinct from the rest of the creation of God. He carried the rope of dishonor with pride. Perhaps he read in the preserved tablet, that he was cursed and since the knowledge of God contains what is in the preserved tablet and the knowledge of God is the will of God. It was the will of God that Satan should refuse to prostrate and face eternal destruction. Despite this, he continued to love God and played the role he was supposed to play.

God wills what he wills
What brought him down was his pride, but he also said to Allah, that it was your plan for me to fall.
I'm sure he still loves Allah, but he felt sidelined.
 
Iblis made the fundamental sin: he took HIS FAVORS as a right, not privilege....

Similarly, Melun-el Melun like Bajwa, Sherifs, Bhuttos etc. are making the same mistake regarding the Pak folks; so, they'll be doomed too Insha'Allah....
 
What brought him down was his pride, but he also said to Allah, that it was your plan for me to fall.
I'm sure he still loves Allah, but he felt sidelined.
Is it wrong to have a little pride and demand some love in return from God ? You need to see some value in yourself before you can love God.

Who are we to love God ? Anyone who loves God, he needs a strong ego to present himself as a lover before God.

The Fana of Sufis doesn't escape the following verse of Quran, as noted by Ibn Arabi, my guide.

"Have you seen ˹O Prophet˺ the one who has taken their own desires as their god? "

Molvis apply this verse on sinners but the desire to love God is also a desire. God bless Ibn Arabi for disclosing the secret of this verse

Iblis made the fundamental sin: he took HIS FAVORS as a right, not privilege....

Similarly, Bajwa, Sherifs, Bhuttos etc. are making the same mistake regarding the Pak folks; so, they'll be doomed too Insha'Allah....
In the realm of divine command, it's all good. It's beyond the world of good and evil. As absolute existence belongs to God, how could our sense of evil ( opposed to goodness ) exist in reality ?
 
In the realm of divine command, it's all good. It's beyond the world of good and evil. As absolute existence belongs to God, how could our sense of evil ( opposed to goodness ) exist in reality ?
Man is subject to the era and place he is born and raised and lives....

It's not an era of High Tassavvuf, it's such a damned era when the "priests to the prostitutes" in the Muslim countries voluntarily serve the absolute evil and dark forces! Look at your surroundings (Sherifs, Zardaris, Bhuttos, Mevlanas, Neutrals, Judges, bureaucrats etc. - all in ventilation with the oxygen supply from the DC), and you'll find that evil and good are as distinct and real as the night and day. Nothing is left to the imagination.....
 
Iblis made the fundamental sin: he took HIS FAVORS as a right, not privilege....

Similarly, Melun-el Melun like Bajwa, Sherifs, Bhuttos etc. are making the same mistake regarding the Pak folks; so, they'll be doomed too Insha'Allah....
What about curse Zia Bhutto never did corruption
 

