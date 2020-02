On being asked if he considers Arvind Kejriwal a terrorist, Manoj Tiwari said, "It is a debatable topic." Manoj Tiwari's statement came a few days after BJP MP Parvesh Verma, addressing an election meeting in Madipur Assembly constituency, said, "Kejriwal jaise natwarlal, Kejriwal jaise atankwadi is desh mein chhupe baithe hain [Natwarlals and terrorists like Kejriwal are hiding in this country]"