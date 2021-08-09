It's an act of war

truthfollower said: The man who FILMED the TIC TAC UFO speaks on camera for the first time



For the first time on camera... Commander Chad Underwood clarifies and informs what happened when he encountered and recorded what is now the most famous modern UFO footage of all-time. Cmdr. Underwood is a badass Navy Weapon Systems Officer from VFA-41 (the legendary Black Aces). He was flying in an F/A-18 Super Hornet - and was responsible for fighting the aircraft. Underwood’s testimony represents the first time in history a military “whizzo” recorded a UFO during operations - and the encounter footage has been confirmed directly by the United States Government as being ACTUAL footage of an Advanced Aerospace Vehicle of unknown origin - a real UFO.



Cmdr. Underwood’s account and footage also represents independent corroborating evidence to accompany the experience of Cmdr. David Fravor - the man who CHASED a TIC TAC shaped UFO with his fighter jet for our military.



The advanced and unidentified craft they observed and engaged that day - was able to outpace & outmaneuver our nation's most advanced war planes. It did in-fact “zoom off” to the left of Underwood’s wing - and it broke the lock on his ATFLIR targeting pod. It had no typical aeronautics or aerospace propulsion signatures - no tail, no wings, no exhaust plumes - and it also was able to Offensively Jam our fighter plane's radar & weapons systems. This is NOT an isolated event - quite the opposite.



Under the circumstances of this encounter - this is considered an ACT OF WAR by the United States Department of Defense. And typically - there are consequences. However - nothing about Cmdr. Underwood’s & Cmdr. Fravor’s experiences - were typical.



What you are about to hear in this interview is important. It has historic value. It’s evidence - of advanced and unknown aerospace vehicles operating in our restricted airspace - with impunity. Displaying instantaneous acceleration and impossible speeds - technology, we simply do not have. If this is not a National Security issue - I don’t know what is.



Certainly, this is an existential conundrum - and it’s time we face the UFO reality head on - whatever it might represent. But let’s hear what Commander Underwood has to say about it - after all - he is the man that filmed it… and he was there.



Here is another interesting one with Cmdr (retd) Dave Fravor.On a separate note, what's with the title of the thread.