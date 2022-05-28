It's about time Pakistan needs a revolution and not a political leader

As much as IK is better than the all famous corrupt lot that is leading Punjab, Sindh or Pakistan as a whole for years I think it is about time someone from the root takes the stance and punish a few people down.



The whole system needs a revamp and I can almost bet with everything that's wrong with Pakistan will not let that happen whether 2/3rd majority or not. The whole political system in place simply does not allow a normal person from becoming an MPA or MNA without funding parties or paying hefty amounts to get a ticket. So how can we expect anything better coming out? Petrol was increased 30 rupees, Shehbaaz Shareef did that with a heavy heart but did he discussed/instructed any deductions in the perks the assembly members get, or the judiciary? Even IK did not and won't because then all the ex corrupt or not so honest people around him will vanish away.