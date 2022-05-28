What's new

It's about time Pakistan needs a revolution and not a political leader

SEOminati

SEOminati

FULL MEMBER
Mar 31, 2020
277
0
503
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
As much as IK is better than the all famous corrupt lot that is leading Punjab, Sindh or Pakistan as a whole for years I think it is about time someone from the root takes the stance and punish a few people down.

The whole system needs a revamp and I can almost bet with everything that's wrong with Pakistan will not let that happen whether 2/3rd majority or not. The whole political system in place simply does not allow a normal person from becoming an MPA or MNA without funding parties or paying hefty amounts to get a ticket. So how can we expect anything better coming out? Petrol was increased 30 rupees, Shehbaaz Shareef did that with a heavy heart but did he discussed/instructed any deductions in the perks the assembly members get, or the judiciary? Even IK did not and won't because then all the ex corrupt or not so honest people around him will vanish away.
 

Attachments

  • Screenshot_2022-05-28-15-24-57-800_com.android.chrome.jpg
    Screenshot_2022-05-28-15-24-57-800_com.android.chrome.jpg
    217.1 KB · Views: 0

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Jf-17 block 3
Revolution for Pakistan
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
107
Views
6K
Mr.Green
Mr.Green
Mumm-Ra
My two cents on the reasons for large scale criticism on the army and IK's political future
2
Replies
18
Views
645
Mumm-Ra
Mumm-Ra
Waterboy
Who will decide if the next elections are fair or not?
2
Replies
27
Views
650
RealNapster
RealNapster
B
Pakistan needs a balanced, not Independent Foreign Policy
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
107
Views
3K
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
313ghazi
Dissolve NAB and hold its employees accountable, Abbasi tells new govt
Replies
12
Views
371
Jungibaaz
Jungibaaz

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom