'It's a Very Powerful State': Zelensky Seeks Direct Talks With China's Xi to Help 'End War With Russia'

'It's a Very Powerful State': Zelensky Seeks Direct Talks With China's Xi to Help 'End War With Russia'​

AUGUST 04, 2022, 09:31 IST

Ukraine is seeking an opportunity to speak “directly" with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to help end its war with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, the South China Morning Post reported on Thursday.

In an interview with SCMP, the Ukrainian leader urged China to use its outsize political and economic influence over Russia to bring an end to the fighting.

“It’s a very powerful state. It’s a powerful economy … So (it) can politically, economically influence Russia. And China is [also a] permanent member of the UN Security Council," the report quoted Zelenskiy as saying.

Meanwhile, Zelensky told Australian university students that China must not help Russia in its war against his homeland and remain at least neutral.

Zelenskyy addressed 21 Australian universities Wednesday in an online discussion hosted by the Australian National University in Canberra. Questioned by a student about Chinas stance, Zelenskyy said he would prefer Beijing join countries including the United States and Australia that have condemned the Russian invasion that began in February.

As for now, China is balancing and indeed has neutrality and, I will be honest, this neutrality is better than China joining Russia, Zelensky said through an interpreter from Ukraine.

Its important for us that China wouldn’t help Russia, Zelensky added.

China has refused to criticize Russia’s war in Ukraine or even to refer to it as an invasion in deference to Moscow, while also condemning U.S.-led sanctions against Russia and accusing the West of provoking Moscow.

www.news18.com

'It's a Very Powerful State': Zelensky Seeks Direct Talks With China's Xi to Help 'End War With Russia'

In an interview with SCMP, the Ukrainian leader urged China to use its outsize political and economic influence over Russia to bring an end to the fighting
www.news18.com

 
Zelensky says he wants to talk about Russian invasion with China’s Xi directly​

BY CAROLINE VAKIL - 08/03/22 10:09 PM ET

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine, on July 28, 2022. The Ukrainian government estimates it will cost $750 billion to rebuild war-ravaged parts of the country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he wants to discuss the Russian invasion of his country with Chinese President Xi Jinping directly and said he hoped that China might “review” its attitude toward Russia in light of its invasion of Ukraine.

“I would like to talk directly. I had one conversation with Xi Jinping that was a year ago,” Zelensky said in an interview with the South China Morning Post published on Thursday.

“Since the beginning of the large-scale aggression on February 24, we have asked officially for a conversation, but we (haven’t had) any conversation with China even though I believe that would be helpful,” he added.

Zelensky called China a “very powerful state” and said that it had a “powerful economy,” asserting that Russia’s economy would seriously suffer should China take economic steps against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

“I’m confident, I’m sure that without the Chinese market for the Russian Federation, Russia would be feeling complete economic isolation,” Zelensky told the Post. “That’s something that China can do – to limit the trade (with Russia) until the war is over.”

China is trying to keep its sentiment regarding the Russian invasion “balanced,” Zelensky claimed, but he also suggested that the major Asian power had an obligation to do more as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

“If we are operating without the legislation, then why should we have the Security Council at all, if any country … or several countries in the world, could simply decide to violate the rules militarily?” Zelensky told the publication.

 
Catalystic

Lol now this clown wants to talk…..what happened to defending his ukraine till last drop of blood….
Circus clown remains unaffected by the war…..still living in luxury doing virtual appearances…..
 
Catalystic said:
Lol now this clown wants to talk…..what happened to defending his ukraine till last drop of blood….
Circus clown remains unaffected by the war…..still living in luxury doing virtual appearances…..
He’s probably weary that Pelosi’s visit may motivate China to support Russia more openly with supplies, which could dramatically change the course of the war from the current stalemate to one where Russia gets a major boost.

If China intervenes its going to want major concessions in terms of technology. At this point are the Ukrainians still able to supply foreign customers with advanced tech or have they lost those factories?
 
Han Patriot

jamahir said:
Good realization by Zelensky. May peace prevail. But NATO wants to fight Russia till the last Ukrainian.
If China supports full throttle, you will see hundreds of drones swarming Ukraine, not some bayrakthar. It will be AH4 howitzers and SY400 MLRS, guided by mm precision beidou system.
 
jamahir

Han Patriot said:
If China supports full throttle, you will see hundreds of drones swarming Ukraine, not some bayrakthar. It will be AH4 howitzers and SY400 MLRS, guided by mm precision beidou system.
Hmm. So why do you think that is not happening ? Does Chinese government wish to not anger NATO ?
 
jamahir said:
Hmm. So why do you think that is not happening ? Does Chinese government wish to not anger NATO ?
China had always tried to discourage Russsia from invading Ukraine cause China see no good coming from it for either Russia and China, espeically it was during the time when Beijing was having the Olympic Games, Ukraine is also a good friend of China, this is why China doesn't fully support Russia on that war. but US and west increasing hostility towards China may change China's current stance.
 
Viet

jamahir said:
Hmm. So why do you think that is not happening ? Does Chinese government wish to not anger NATO ?
What has Russia to offer to China except cheap oil and gas? The more Putin in trouble the cheaper the fuels. Win win.
 

