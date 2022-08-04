'It's a Very Powerful State': Zelensky Seeks Direct Talks With China's Xi to Help 'End War With Russia'​

Catalystic said: Lol now this clown wants to talk…..what happened to defending his ukraine till last drop of blood….

Circus clown remains unaffected by the war…..still living in luxury doing virtual appearances…..

He’s probably weary that Pelosi’s visit may motivate China to support Russia more openly with supplies, which could dramatically change the course of the war from the current stalemate to one where Russia gets a major boost.If China intervenes its going to want major concessions in terms of technology. At this point are the Ukrainians still able to supply foreign customers with advanced tech or have they lost those factories?