If there is a proper investigation done you will find out officer force junior rank officer to swap wife in order to get promotion and junior forcing their wives for the same....It is a culture in Indian armed forces leave aside civilians who used to send widows and young daughter due to various reason to mandirs where not only Pandits kept them as sex slaves but also renting them to higher class Hindus.....watch Bollywood movie WATER....on same subject...There is very well documented proofs that high class Hindus especially pandits can visit any low class Hindu home and if low class Hindu see chapal of high class Hindu in front of his house he can't enter even in his house...There was a tax in south collected by High class village leaders for wearing Top on low class women.Muslim and British rulers forced high class Hindus to practice such things but now under Modi's India they again finding their roots back.