ITBP posts new IG in Ladakh, will lead LAC troops

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force today said it had posted Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo, a 1999-batch IPS officer of the Manipur cadre, as the new commander in Ladakh to lead the troops along Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. Lhatoo would replace Inspector General (IG) Deepam Seth, who has been transferred to the ITBP Headquarters in Delhi, official sources said.An official said these were routine transfers. Lhatoo has served in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Special Protection Group (SPG), He is is expected to take charge in Ladakh in the next few days.Seth has been a part of military talks, as a representative of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, which took place with the Chinese to move forward on the long-negotiated disengagement process in eastern Ladakh.