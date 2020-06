Italy's Fincantieri and Leonardo shares are up thanks to the news spread about the expected Egyptian deal that might reach $18 billion ..



In addition to the Bergamini class FREMM frigates contract, which is estimated at 1.2 billion euros with Fincantieri, analysts estimate that this figure could reach 3.5 billion euros if the subsequent contract is completed by 4 additional frigates of the same type with a total of 6 frigates.



And in the event that the contract for 20 coastal missile launches / ships on the coastal mission (including the transfer of technology for the Alexandria arsenal) is completed, analysts estimate the value of the contract at 6.5 billion euros, on the assumption that these pieces will not be missile launches - as previously thought - rather they will be of the The new category “PPA”, or what is known as the “multi-purpose coastal mission ship Pattugliatore Polivalente d'Altura” with a value of 300 million euros for the ship, which is a medium-heavy “multi-tasking frigates” that Italy is adopting with 3 versions starting from 4,500+ tons to assign the heavy Fremm frigates and replace the outdated Egyptian frigates , or the Egyptian demand may be for a light version (Corvette) at a displacement of 1000 - 2000 tons for coastal defense and protection tasks. This brings the value of marine contracts alone to 10 billion euros



As for the Italian bank, “Banca Akros”, it believes in its report, during which it expected positive news within two weeks, that Leonardo could have a share of 45% of the contract, being the main provider of electronic and fire and weapons management systems,