Italy, UK and Sweden sign MoU on development of Tempest

05 January 2021
Italy, UK and Sweden sign MoU on development of Tempest

by Luca Peruzzi

Italian Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini, UK Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace, and Swedish Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist signed a trilateral memorandum of understanding (MoU) on 21 December on the development of the Tempest future fighter, the Italian Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced in a press release on 3 January.

1609903411444.png

Italy, the UK, and Sweden signed a trilateral MoU on 21 December on the development of Tempest. (BAE Systems)

Describing the Future Combat Air System Cooperation (FCASC) MoU as “crucial for the balance of military and industrial capabilities at the European and global level”, the ministry said the agreement defines “the general principles for co-operation on an equal basis between the three countries comprising all activities including research, development and joint concepting necessary for governments to acquire an advanced air system to replace Eurofighter”. The MoD added, “The agreement will be followed by the project arrangements and the full development phase, currently scheduled to begin in 2025.”

As underlined by Guerini during the presentation of the Documento Programmatico Pluriennale (Multiyear Planning Document, DPP) 2020–2022 to the Italian parliament in November, “The Tempest programme is among the defence priority programmes,” according to the MoD press release, which said “a first important budget line for Italian participation in Tempest was clearly identified within the Eurofighter programme to allow for the concrete start of activities through the so-called ‘Typhoon to Tempest’ [technological] transition”.

Sweden is interested in cooperating on technology for future fighters. Does not neccessarily mean that Sweden is interested in Tempest.
As far as I understand, Tempest has not been even discussed in the Swedish parliament.
 
New product and technology innovation is wonderful. Great venture.
 
A.P. Richelieu said:
Sweden is interested in cooperating on technology for future fighters. Does not neccessarily mean that Sweden is interested in Tempest.
As far as I understand, Tempest has not been even discussed in the Swedish parliament.
Click to expand...
Possibly true, but that is still a good thing as they will invest in those technologies, that can be used as part of the Tempest programme, meaning there is cost sharing. So yes, Tempest will use Swedish technology from which the likes of Saab will benefit, and if Saab decides to develop its own airframe using that technology aswell, fair play to them !!!!

It contributes to the success of Tempest, as everyone is getting what they want and need out of the programme!!!

So, all i can say, "is welcome to the programme Sweden, happy to have you onboard, and looking forward to seeing what technology you can develop for it."
 
16 July 2021

UK cuts GBP370 million from Tempest programme

by Tim Ripley

1626808905602.png

The IPA has revealed a GBP370 million cut in the budget to build the Tempest Future Combat Air System. (BAE Systems)


The UK government's Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) has revealed in its annual report published on 15 July a GBP370 million (USD510 million) cut in the budget to build the Tempest Future Combat Air System. In its first public assessment of the programme to build a replacement for the UK Royal Air Force's (RAF's) Typhoon combat aircraft, the IPA gave the project an amber/red risk rating, saying there are “major risks or issues apparent in a number of key areas”. For the first time, the scale of UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) funding for Tempest was revealed to be GBP9.46 billion.


The IPA said that the ministry had capped spending on the first four years of the Tempest programme at GBP12.8 billion despite the UK's Integrated Review of Security, Defence, Development, and Foreign Policy in March allocating some GBP1.65 billion for the aircraft's concept and assessment phase.


“The level of investment was significantly less than required, however it preserves the feasibility of the programme within current parameters, but adds significant overall programme risk, particularly to the assumed date for initial operating capability,” the IPA said. “The concept and assessment phase will provide the evidence for programme viability, including level of additional investment and/or other options for the provision of combat air. Investments and milestones beyond this phase are subject to a margin of error in terms of time, cost, and performance that will be refined prior to the next decision gate.”

UK cuts GBP370 million from Tempest programme

The UK government's Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) has revealed in its annual report published on 15 July a GBP370 million (USD510 million) cut in the...
www.janes.com
 
