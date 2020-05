It is all on credit from European Banks and Governments.. actually it is a smart move.. since if there is any delay or change of policy those countries will have to deal with their own banks..Egypt has proved to pay all its dues..on time..that what the French Government has said after that first loan..So Egypt has a good credit rating with the EU in general..that is one point..the other is that Egypt is coming big in Gaz and petrochemicals and guess who are the first destination..

There is no war in the horizon..Egypt is simply arming itself as it should have done gradually for years..Sisi is just catching up on that..And in any eventuality..If one wants peace..one need to prepare for war..as the old and proven saying goes..

