Italy to inaugurate war memorial for Indian soldiers who died liberating the country from Nazi and Fascist forces during WW2

Nov 2, 2015
Indian Army chief General MM Naravane will embark on an official visit to the United Kingdom (UK) and Italy between July 5 and July 8, during which he will be meeting his counterparts and the senior military leadership of these countries.

The highlight of the visit will be Gen Naravane's inauguration of the Indian Army Memorial in the famous town of Cassino, Italy.

In the Battle of Monte Cassino during World War II, over 5,000 Indian soldiers laid down their lives while fighting to save Italy from fascist forces. Nearly 50,000 Indians were enlisted for Italy's liberation between September 1943 and April 1945.
Indian Army chief to inaugurate war memorial for Indian soldiers in Italy, will also visit UK

Amid meetings with his counterparts and senior military leadership in Italy and the UK, General MM Naravane will also inaugurate the Indian Army Memorial in Cassino, Italy.
Sep 15, 2006
Sadly Pakistan doesn't take much interest in these things even though 45-50% of the army came from Pakistan.
So hence the Indian chief gets the invite.
I recall when a British Indian army memorial to a fallen soldier who hailed from Pakistan was made in Italy , the Pakistani embassy was contacted. No one got back and instead the Indian embassy officials turned up.
 
Jan 16, 2013
Sifar zero said:
Europeans and Americans are quite ignorant when it comes Asia.Anyways why are way looking for validation from Goras?
Because it was the white men's war in which South Asians were recruited as cannon fodder. If you don't care now, then Pakistanis shouldn't have joined the British Raj army in 1930s and 1940s.

- PRTP GWD
 
Jul 27, 2020
waz said:
Sadly Pakistan doesn't take much interest in these things even though 45-50% of the army came from Pakistan.
So hence the Indian chief gets the invite.
My grandad fought for the British in Burma,he was captured by the Japenese but was released when the war ended.
My mothers uncle also fought for the British he later defected to the German side and joined the Indian Legion.After the war ended he was placed on trial for desertion but he was not punished cuz the Brits left.
There thousands of tales of bravery of Indian Muslim soldiers but they still remain acknowledged.
 
Sep 15, 2006
Sifar zero said:
My grandad fought for the British in Burma,he was captured by the Japenese but was released when the war ended.
My mothers uncle also fought for the British he later defected to the German side and joined the Indian Legion.After the war ended he was placed on trial for desertion but he was not punished cuz the Brits left.
There thousands of tales of bravery of Indian Muslim soldiers but they still remain acknowledged.
Thank you for sharing.
Entire elder generation fought bro, grandad, his cousins the lot.
We have much to their stuff. They went on to free Azad Kashmir and form the beginnings of the Pakistani army (AKRF) merger.
 
Dec 9, 2018
Translation:

Italy inaugurate a War Memorial to commemorate slave-soldiers (indian) of the British Empire (Zionist State) that fought against Nazi Germany (Zionist Financed State).

If only, the world were dumb enough to fall for such superficial and vain memorials, utterly devoid of any critical thinking.
 
