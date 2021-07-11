Italy to inaugurate war memorial for Indian soldiers who died liberating the country from Nazi and Fascist forces during WW2

Indian Army chief to inaugurate war memorial for Indian soldiers in Italy, will also visit UK Amid meetings with his counterparts and senior military leadership in Italy and the UK, General MM Naravane will also inaugurate the Indian Army Memorial in Cassino, Italy.

Indian Army chief General MM Naravane will embark on an official visit to the United Kingdom (UK) and Italy between July 5 and July 8, during which he will be meeting his counterparts and the senior military leadership of these countries.The highlight of the visit will be Gen Naravane’s inauguration of the Indian Army Memorial in the famous town of Cassino, Italy.In the Battle of Monte Cassino during World War II, over 5,000 Indian soldiers laid down their lives while fighting to save Italy from fascist forces. Nearly 50,000 Indians were enlisted for Italy’s liberation between September 1943 and April 1945.