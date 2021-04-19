Italy to come up with Mega food procesding plant in India

bySwarajya Staff-Apr 18, 2021 02:31 PM
A food processing unit (NITI Aayog)
In a boost for Government's Make in India push for the food processing sector, Italy has launched its maiden mega food park in India as the two nations expand collaboration and engagement in a bid to deepen the bilateral ties, reports Economic Times.
The mega food park was launched virtually with a Letter of Intent being signed between the ICE Office in Mumbai and Gujarat based Fanidhar Mega Food Park. The project is being promoted by the Italian Embassy in New Delhi and the ICE Office.
The launch was attended by Italy's Ambassador to India Vincenzo de Luca and Indin Ambassador to India Neena Malhotra.
The mega food park is aimed at building synergy between the agriculture and industries of the two nations with a focus on research and development of new and more efficient technologies.
The entire project also involves Emilia Romagna Region, SACE, ANIMA (Italian Association representing companies operating in the metalworking sector) and FederUnacoma (Italian Agricultural Machinery Federation of Manufacturers).
A food processing unit (NITI Aayog)
In a boost for Government's Make in India push for the food processing sector, Italy has launched its maiden mega food park in India as the two nations expand collaboration and engagement in a bid to deepen the bilateral ties, reports Economic Times.
The mega food park was launched virtually with a Letter of Intent being signed between the ICE Office in Mumbai and Gujarat based Fanidhar Mega Food Park. The project is being promoted by the Italian Embassy in New Delhi and the ICE Office.
The launch was attended by Italy's Ambassador to India Vincenzo de Luca and Indin Ambassador to India Neena Malhotra.
The mega food park is aimed at building synergy between the agriculture and industries of the two nations with a focus on research and development of new and more efficient technologies.
The entire project also involves Emilia Romagna Region, SACE, ANIMA (Italian Association representing companies operating in the metalworking sector) and FederUnacoma (Italian Agricultural Machinery Federation of Manufacturers).
Make In India: Italy launches Its Maiden Mega Food Park In India As Two Nations Deepen Bilateral Engagement
The project is being promoted by the Italian Embassy in New Delhi and the ICE Office.
swarajyamag.com