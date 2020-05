Amun said: ↑ @Gomig-21 @The SC

Now it is revealed...



what do you think about their missions....?! Now it is revealed...what do you think about their missions....?! Click to expand...

The AW149s would be configured with eight seats (it can normally carry up to 18 passengers)..this suggest that the AW149s will perform a specialist military task that requires the fitting of bespoke mission equipment..