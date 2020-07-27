Italy Opens Works Visas for all Pakistanis



In the latest announcement of its annual schedule of work visas called ‘Decreto-Flussi’, the Italian Government has allowed Pakistani nationals to avail seasonal and non-seasonal work visas for the year 2020-21.



Over 30,000 work visas would be issued by the Italian Government to the nationals from a few non-EU countries, including Pakistan. Pakistani workers in agriculture, tourism, construction and Freight forwarding sectors can avail this opportunity.



Pakistan has been included in this category of visas after the lag of two years as a result of sustained efforts by the Pakistan Embassy in Rome