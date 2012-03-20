What's new

Italy: Muslim girl held captive by family, threatened with murder for seeing Hindu boy

A

Andhadhun

SENIOR MEMBER
May 10, 2019
2,465
-33
1,258
Country
India
Location
Indonesia
Italy: Muslim girl held captive by family, threatened with murder for seeing Hindu boy


The family of the girl had confiscated her mobile and only let her out of the house under family escort on few occasions, the police said.




New Delhi: A Pakistani Muslim girl in Tuscan city of Arezzo was held captive by her family and was threatened with murder to stop her from seeing a Hindu boy, Italian police reported on Thursday (local time).

Citing sources, ANSA.it reported that the Muslim girl somehow managed to send an email to Carabinieri (Italian police) about the ordeal, who freed the Pakistani girl, who had been frequenting an Indian boy.


a Muslim girl from Shimoga in Karnataka was also trolled online for singing a Hindu devotional song.


The family of the girl had confiscated her mobile and only let her out of the house under family escort on few occasions, the police said. The girl managed to send the mail from her computer which she used for her distance learning, reported the police.

She told police that her family threatened to take her to Pakistan if she kept seeing the boy, and even threatened to kill them both, reported ANSA.it. She had been going out with the boy for about a year and “everything was going well until they found out his religion”, she told police.

Police said they were investigating and might well press charges against the family, especially the girl’s father and brothers. Meanwhile, the girl has been taken to a welfare home.



Italian news media ANSA,

Muslim girl held by family to stop her seeing Hindu boy
 
P

Parminder Singh

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 24, 2020
31
0
38
Country
India
Location
India
Geat Job by the Italian Police.

Hopefully, the Muslim girl and the Hindu boy can soon start living together without any fear.

It happens a lot in India too . Many Muslim girls are pressurized to give up on their relationships with their Hindu/Dalit boyfriend's.
 
Krptonite

Krptonite

FULL MEMBER
Jun 5, 2018
802
2
1,004
Country
India
Location
India
Andhadhun said:
Italy: Muslim girl held captive by family, threatened with murder for seeing Hindu boy


The family of the girl had confiscated her mobile and only let her out of the house under family escort on few occasions, the police said.




New Delhi: A Pakistani Muslim girl in Tuscan city of Arezzo was held captive by her family and was threatened with murder to stop her from seeing a Hindu boy, Italian police reported on Thursday (local time).

Citing sources, ANSA.it reported that the Muslim girl somehow managed to send an email to Carabinieri (Italian police) about the ordeal, who freed the Pakistani girl, who had been frequenting an Indian boy.


a Muslim girl from Shimoga in Karnataka was also trolled online for singing a Hindu devotional song.


The family of the girl had confiscated her mobile and only let her out of the house under family escort on few occasions, the police said. The girl managed to send the mail from her computer which she used for her distance learning, reported the police.

She told police that her family threatened to take her to Pakistan if she kept seeing the boy, and even threatened to kill them both, reported ANSA.it. She had been going out with the boy for about a year and “everything was going well until they found out his religion”, she told police.

Police said they were investigating and might well press charges against the family, especially the girl’s father and brothers. Meanwhile, the girl has been taken to a welfare home.



Italian news media ANSA,

Muslim girl held by family to stop her seeing Hindu boy
Click to expand...
To paint it in a religious tones is a disservice to the good that the majority do from both religions. It creates strife where there is none.

This conservative and controlling behaviour is not limited to an ethnicity or religion but is prevalent in our geographical region. You only need to go through Indian matrimonial newspapers or honour killings reports to get an idea of its occurance.

Sadly, expats carry this mentality with them where ever they go.
 
T

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
15,012
-6
16,178
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Parminder Singh said:
Geat Job by the Italian Police.

Hopefully, the Muslim girl and the Hindu boy can soon start living together without any fear.

It happens a lot in India too . Many Muslim girls are pressurized to give up on their relationships with their Hindu/Dalit boyfriend's.
Click to expand...
I hope you cheer for love jihad just as loudly. I guess your daughter will be our sister soon as a brother will find her ... now don't get upset. Its ti show you your double standards.
 
Krptonite

Krptonite

FULL MEMBER
Jun 5, 2018
802
2
1,004
Country
India
Location
India
Parminder Singh said:
Geat Job by the Italian Police.

Hopefully, the Muslim girl and the Hindu boy can soon start living together without any fear.

It happens a lot in India too . Many Muslim girls are pressurized to give up on their relationships with their Hindu/Dalit boyfriend's.
Click to expand...
It's not a one way street mate. To paint it solely so risks creating discord. This behaviour is generalised to marriage within clans and many similar unfortunate examples can be seen across racial and religious divide.
 
A

Andhadhun

SENIOR MEMBER
May 10, 2019
2,465
-33
1,258
Country
India
Location
Indonesia
Krptonite said:
To paint it in a religious tones is a disservice to the good that the majority do from both religions. It creates strife where there is none.

This conservative and controlling behaviour is not limited to an ethnicity or religion but is prevalent in our geographical region. You only need to go through Indian matrimonial newspapers or honour killings reports to get an idea of its occurance.

Sadly, expats carry this mentality with them where ever they go.
Click to expand...
What do you mean "It creates strife where there is none." ?

The girls father and brother threatened to kill her AND the Hindu Boy.

What does it take for you to acknowledge "strife" ?

"honor killing" is very rare in India nowadays. At least among the Hindu community.
 
Krptonite

Krptonite

FULL MEMBER
Jun 5, 2018
802
2
1,004
Country
India
Location
India
Andhadhun said:
What do you mean "It creates strife where there is none." ?

The girls father and brother threatened to kill her AND the Hindu Boy.

What does it take for you to acknowledge "strife" ?

"honor killing" is very rare in India nowadays. At least among the Hindu community.
Click to expand...
I'm saying the actions of the individual do not represent the actions of the group. I also highlighted such behaviour prevalent in other groups in our country.

I'm objecting to the article portraying this as something inherent to the religion whereas data suggests it is conservative individual behaviour that is the leading cause. Clan, religion, caste etc might be the justifying causes but it is the individual practicing it in extreme that lead to such cases.

If it was inherent to religion, data would suggest so, on a global scale we would be able to see it clearly. That simply isn't so, this type of conservative extreme is prevalent in lower socio economic regions, irregardless of nationality, race or religion and sadly migrants carry this behaviour with them.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Silent Soldier l DG ISI Lt. General Akhtar Abdur Rahman
Replies
3
Views
13K
PDF
PDF

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom