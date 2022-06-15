Italy is trying to win the Saudi Typhoon deal by transferring technology

Hyundai is also trying to benefit from its agreements with its partner Aramco

The Shamal Group is increasingly popular with foreign companies who want to doDo business with Saudi Arabia, and the local Shamal Group is co-optedCurrently by Italy's Leonardo, which hopes to secure the Eurofighter deal.According to the new Saudi regime, there is no arms deal that takes place without a local partnerThe Italians are looking for a local partner who is ready to transfer technology and manufacturing to the fighterTo win Leonardo on the Saudi terms and get the deal*** Years ago, there was an additional deal for Saudi Typhoon fighters, with 48 Typhoon fighters wit the UK.. But negotiations faltered for several reasons.48 new Typhoon will be the fourth trench..The Typhoon fighters operating in the Saudi Air Force are 24 Tranche 2 and 48 Tranche 3..Increasingly popular with foreign companies wanting to do business with Saudi Arabia, the local Shamal Group is currently being wooed by Italy's Leonardo, which is hoping the growing influence of the company's owner will boost its chances of securing a Eurofighter deal.The recently launched new website of Saudi Arabian foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud's Shamal Group, formerly Shamal Investment, cites the Italian defence company Leonardo as a partner. Britain's BAE Systems is no longer mentioned. This change has come about when the Eurofighter consortium, consisting of BAE Systems, Leonardo and Airbus Group, is hoping to receive an order for its new Eurofighter Typhoon from Saudi Arabia.Leonardo, formerly Finmeccanica, is already working hard to sell 28 of the same aircraft to Kuwait (IO, 22/03/22). While BAE Systems previously handled Eurofighter sales campaigns in the Gulf, its wings have been clipped somewhat by the 2010 UK Bribery Act.IndispensibleIn a sign of Farhan's growing infleunce, ARX Aerospace and Defense, the joint venture he operates with the Australian flying school Aviation Australia, is the official provider of type rating for Beechcraft King Air, used for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) by Saudi Arabia (IO, 03/12/21). The joint venture, which until March this year was called Aviation Australia Riyadh College, was established in 2014 to train Royal Saudi Air Force's (RSAF) top brass. Turki bin Abdulaziz bin Farhan Al Saud, the foreign minister's nephew, oversaw the development of ARX as its vice-chairman for 14 years before his appointment as chief executive of Shamal Group in February this year.Since it was founded in by Al Saud in 2003, Shamal has been the interface between Boeing, Raytheon, Northrop Grumman and SVI and Saudi Arabia's principal defence institutions and companies, particularly those shaped by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, such as the interior ministry's special forces, the Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) and the Royal Guard (IO, 09/01/19).Career pathIn addition to his company and his ministerial role, until last year Faisal bin Farhan was also on the board of Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), the body established by MBS to create defence partnerships with foreign companies (IO, 30/10/19). When he stepped down, General Abdulrahman Saleh Albanyan, an adviser to the royal court since 2018, Yasser bin Abdullah Al Salman, the financial director of the sovereign Public Investment Fund (PIF), and Mosaed Al Ohali, the ex-managing director of Maaden and former senior executive at Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Sabic) for 34 years, joined SAMI's board..The alternative to Tornado must be located in Saudi Arabia before 2028, when the Tornado will be out of service..To propose its own products such as the FFX-I / II / III frigates to the Saudi NavyIt is very difficult to choose, what was offered is a wide variety, including the bilharaBut Hyundai has a local partner "Aramco", according to Technology transfer, we will see who will be award the contracts