Turkey is not a country that is in the focus of this.We have an election in March and the far right parties lead. Minitti is socialist but already showed that he can do far right deas to get votes.He made the deal with libyan gangs to get rid of migrants in libya. Minitti and his deals crushed migration by 87% within 2 monthsHe is from a rival party but i respect him. @313ghazi you are wrong. Migration already got stopped. This law is for another reason. To get rid of those who made it here. The blood of the people here boils. 600.000 migrants made it here when we had a leftist liberal government. Last week in the campaign Berlusconi said he will deport evry single one of those. Thats why Minitti now brings this law in.Minitti says deportations cost money. But he brings money to Italy and beside that he makes life for those unwanted migrants as hellish as possible. So they leave from their own. It worked in Libya. Making their life hell and push them down on extreme levels and they go back where they come from.Minitti can become a real danger for Forza Italia. He basicly passes us by the right. @CHACHA"G" Italian laws are made in Italy. We already stopped issueing visa for pakistani elites when they did not want take back pakistani migrants and it worked wonders.Hungary, Denmark, Chzech, Republic, Greece and several other countries already take evrything from migrants. And thats right. Why should a EU tax payer pay for their housing and food?Its not rumors but law nowBasic line is, that migrants or better said illegal migrants have no future in the EU. You either learn that or face something far worse in near future.